Awareness campaign on to check corona at Raipur





Soaps, masks and leaflets were distributed among about 2,000 extreme poor people at the initiative of American expat and Swechchhasebak League leader Gias Uddin Rubel Vert.

By 11am, anti-virus spray and leaflets were distributed in shops, transports and roads by Raipur Police Station (PS) under the initiative of Additional Police Super Spina Rani Pramanik and Officer-in-Charge of the PS Tota Mia.

Also, home quarantine stickers were pasted in homes of the recently foreign returnees. It was presented, among others, by Inspector (Inquiry) Shipon Barua of the PS.

At noon, it was instructed to close shops in the markets with immediate effect by a coordinating team comprising Raipur Municipality Mayor Ismail Khokan, Upazila Chairman Mamunur Rashid, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabrin Chowdhury, and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Akhter Zahan Sathi.

Without any emergency need, no shops shall be opened till April 4, it was instructed strictly.

Taking part in humanitarian service, a 10-day food programme was launched for 25 needy families in Raipur by Lieutenant Colonel Zabed Hossain Mazu under the banner of Raipur Humanitarian Foundation.

Each of the families was given 8 kg rice, 4 kg flour, 4 kg potato, 1 kg lentil, 1 kg onion, 1 kg salt, 1 litre soya bean oil, 1 piece soap and 1 piece ball-soap.









It was attended, among others, by Abdur Rashid Chowdhury Tuhin, convenor of HF, and members Alim Ullah Pintu and Yusuf Hossain.





RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR, Mar 31: In socio-political consideration, humanitarian and awareness programmes were held at Raipur Upazila of the district on Wednesday in order to resist coronavirus.Soaps, masks and leaflets were distributed among about 2,000 extreme poor people at the initiative of American expat and Swechchhasebak League leader Gias Uddin Rubel Vert.By 11am, anti-virus spray and leaflets were distributed in shops, transports and roads by Raipur Police Station (PS) under the initiative of Additional Police Super Spina Rani Pramanik and Officer-in-Charge of the PS Tota Mia.Also, home quarantine stickers were pasted in homes of the recently foreign returnees. It was presented, among others, by Inspector (Inquiry) Shipon Barua of the PS.At noon, it was instructed to close shops in the markets with immediate effect by a coordinating team comprising Raipur Municipality Mayor Ismail Khokan, Upazila Chairman Mamunur Rashid, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Sabrin Chowdhury, and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Akhter Zahan Sathi.Without any emergency need, no shops shall be opened till April 4, it was instructed strictly.Taking part in humanitarian service, a 10-day food programme was launched for 25 needy families in Raipur by Lieutenant Colonel Zabed Hossain Mazu under the banner of Raipur Humanitarian Foundation.Each of the families was given 8 kg rice, 4 kg flour, 4 kg potato, 1 kg lentil, 1 kg onion, 1 kg salt, 1 litre soya bean oil, 1 piece soap and 1 piece ball-soap.It was attended, among others, by Abdur Rashid Chowdhury Tuhin, convenor of HF, and members Alim Ullah Pintu and Yusuf Hossain.