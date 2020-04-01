Tentulia UZ makes sanitizer, PPE





To make these hand sanitizers, the laboratory of Tentulia Government College is being used. College Inspectors Mostafizur Rahman Biplob and Mozaffar Hossain are assisting in the act. These hand sanitizers and PPE were provided to the upazila health complex doctors, nurses and the people related with the service on Tuesday.

Among others, Upazila Chairman Kazi Mahmudur Rahman Dablu, Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer Masudul Haque, and Officer-in-Charge of Tentulia Model Police Station Zohurul Islam were also present at that time.





















