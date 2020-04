RAJSHAHI, Mar 31: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in a drive from Sunday till Monday morning, detained 16 people from the city. During the drive, a large amount of drugs was also seized.

Of the arrestees, nine had arrest warrants, two were drug addict and the rest were detained on different charges.

RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release.