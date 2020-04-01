NGOs asked to stop collecting instalments





Considering the situation of the poor people, all NGOs of the district are requested to stop realising loan instalments till April 30, he wrote on his facebook account on Monday noon.

"Low-income people like rickshaw-pullers and auto-rickshaw drivers are overburdened with loans from NGOs. Their main income source was carrying students, which has been stopped. Considering this situation, I am asking NGOs to stop realising loan instalments from them," the DC said.

On March 19, District Transport Workers Union suspended bus services on all long routes from Rajshahi aiming to curb the spread of coronavirus.



















