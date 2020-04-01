Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:02 PM
Home Countryside

Rajshahi police form corona response team

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 31: District police has formed 'corona response team' (CRT) with a view to preventing spread of coronavirus.
Necessary training and personal protection equipment (PPE) were provided to the CRT members.
Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shadullah inaugurated the activities of this special team on Wednesday noon.
He said CRT members will help to burry bodies who will die of coronavirus. Besides, they will work on any kind of emergency situation and send unwilling foreign returnees to home quarantine.
He also said there are 30 members in CRT. The team is under the leadership of Additional SP Mahmudul Hasan.
The team, in association of the district administration and the health department, will take immediate action on corona related issues, including creating awareness among the people to stay away from rumour.


