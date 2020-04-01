Rajshahi police form corona response team





Necessary training and personal protection equipment (PPE) were provided to the CRT members.

Superintend of Police (SP) Md Shadullah inaugurated the activities of this special team on Wednesday noon.

He said CRT members will help to burry bodies who will die of coronavirus. Besides, they will work on any kind of emergency situation and send unwilling foreign returnees to home quarantine.

He also said there are 30 members in CRT. The team is under the leadership of Additional SP Mahmudul Hasan.

The team, in association of the district administration and the health department, will take immediate action on corona related issues, including creating awareness among the people to stay away from rumour.

























