Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:02 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Countryside

All ferry ghats remain closed in Barishal

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Mar 31: The closure of all ferry ghats in the district is being maintained.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) SM Aziar Rahman confirmed the news.
The DC said on fear of public gathering, all ferry communications have been restricted. Besides, police members had been deployed in each of the closed ghats.
He urged all to stay at home, and said administration has been assigned to ensure this.
Only the shops selling essentials and pharmacies have been kept out of the ban, he pointed out.
In the wake of 10-day official leave since March 26 last, and in fear of coronavirus outbreak, all the roads have turned almost deserted. The physical shape of Barishal City has taken a new look.
The absence of public transports in the city and on the roads including bike and rickshaw has caused to the quiet and empty outlook. No unnecessary shops were found open.
Police, Rapid Action Battalion and armed forces are patrolling everywhere in the district. Mobile court has been running along with spraying disinfectant in roads and in all upazilas.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man dies from bee bite
Two killed in Naogaon road accident
Army launches roving health services in Rangpur
Students of Feni Girls' Cadet College made hand sanitizers
Labourer crushed under sand at Tentulia
Kurigram remains empty amid lockdown
Awareness campaign on to check corona at Raipur
Tentulia UZ makes sanitizer, PPE


Latest News
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft