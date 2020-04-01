All ferry ghats remain closed in Barishal





Deputy Commissioner (DC) SM Aziar Rahman confirmed the news.

The DC said on fear of public gathering, all ferry communications have been restricted. Besides, police members had been deployed in each of the closed ghats.

He urged all to stay at home, and said administration has been assigned to ensure this.

Only the shops selling essentials and pharmacies have been kept out of the ban, he pointed out.

In the wake of 10-day official leave since March 26 last, and in fear of coronavirus outbreak, all the roads have turned almost deserted. The physical shape of Barishal City has taken a new look.

The absence of public transports in the city and on the roads including bike and rickshaw has caused to the quiet and empty outlook. No unnecessary shops were found open.

Police, Rapid Action Battalion and armed forces are patrolling everywhere in the district. Mobile court has been running along with spraying disinfectant in roads and in all upazilas.



























