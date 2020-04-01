Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:02 PM
Home Countryside

Tomaltola haat sits despite govt ban

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 4
Our Correspondent

BAGATIPARA, NATORE, Mar 31: Tomaltola weekly haat in Bagatipara Upazila of the district is sitting despite official order to maintain social distance in a bid to contain coronavirus contamination.
The haat starts each Friday morning and continues till night. The thin arrival of people in the morning goes heavy at noon. Trading of all essential items including meat and fish happens in full scale.
A recent visit to the haat found the proof of the allegation. It seems that none at the haat is panicked by the coronavirus fear.
Fish and kitchen markets and other shops were found sitting, including on roads and public places.
Locals and others from different parts of the country were seen roaming and chatting.
In this backdrop, the conscious section of the society has become concerned.
A local Akram Hossen said, "We are mostly frustrated seeing the scene at Tomaltola. People from different placed have arrived at the haat."
It was instructed officially not to go out home during the 10-day lockdown beginning from March 26.
If the sitting of the haat continues then it is very likely that the urge for staying home will get bogged down at Bagatipara, it was pointed out by Akram.
Akram was echoed by anther Rafiqul Islam Rose who said, the Bagatipara Police Station was deemed active in carrying out the government order regarding social distance. Common people were asked to keep at stay home through miking. Yet many are moving freely.
So, he thinks army patrolling is necessary in the localities ranging from Bagatipara Upazila to the district.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer Priyanka Debi Pal said, "The chairman of Bagatipara Sadar Union was asked to take measures for closing the haat but it is still sitting. We are inquiring in this connection."


