Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:02 PM
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Countryside

3,280 people get relief items in four districts

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Our Correspondents

Poor, jobless people have queued in line maintaining social distance to take relief goods at Dhunat Upazila of Bogura on Tuesday. Upazila Nirbahi Office arranged the distribution. photo: observer

At least 3,280 people got relief items in four districts- Rajshahi, Shariatpur, Kurigram and Natore, in two days.
RAJSHAHI: Over 500 poor families in Bagmara Upazila of the district who became jobless due to coronavirus outbreak got relief items on Monday.
Considering their problems, lawmaker of Bagmara Constituency Engineer Enamul Haque distributed the items at local cold storage auditorium.
SHARIATPUR: Over 2,000 day-labourers including rickshaw- and van-pullers got different food items like rice, pulses, oil, salt, potato, onion and hand-wash in Bhedarganj, Gosairhat and Damudya upazilas of the district.
The items were distributed on behalf of local industrialist Parveen Haque Sikder, MP, on Monday.
Meanwhile, antivirus solution was sprayed in different upazilas.
Parvin Haque Sikder, MP, said none will remain without food due to lack of work during the coronavirus outbreak.
Lawmaker of Kurigram-2 Constituency Alhaz Ponir Uddin Ahmed distributing relief goods among the poor, jobless people in the district town on Tuesday. photo: observer

ULIPUR, KURIGRAM: Some 600 poor people got relief goods in Ulipur Upazila of the district on Sunday to face the corona impact.
In this connection, Ministry of Relief and Disaster Management arranged a function on upazila premises and gave 10 kg rice, five kg potato, two kg pulse, one soap and a half kg salt to each.
At that time, local lawmaker Professor MA Matin, Upazila Chairman Freedom Fighter Golam Hossen Mantu, Upazila Project Implementation Officer Sirajullah and former general secretary   of Ulipur Press Club Jahangir Alam Sardar were also present.
NATORE: Some 180 sellers, whose tea-stalls on footpaths in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district were closed following coronavirus outbreak, got relief goods from local and police administration on Sunday.
Officer-in-Charge of Gurudaspur Police Station Md Mozammel Islam said each of the sellers got five kg rice, one kg pulse, one kg potato, one litre oil, and a piece of soap. These were sent to their houses by police vans.
Earlier, a list of the victims was made for giving assistance. In the first phase, 10 tea sellers of footpath were given relief goods.


