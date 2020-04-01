Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:02 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Countryside

Patrolling by law enforcers intensifies in Narsingdi

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

NARSINGDI, Mar 31: Patrolling by law-enforcing agencies including armed force has been intensified in the district to ensure social distance.
They are running publicity along the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway and others roads.
None is being allowed to go out of home without wearing masks.
On Monday morning, armed forces led by an executive magistrate visited different markets asking people to maintain social distance and collect essentials.
Besides, the quick response team of police conducted miking for raising awareness and asked all to stay at their homes.
Stern action was warned on behalf of the government by law-enforcers in case of any breach to the official order in this connection.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man dies from bee bite
Two killed in Naogaon road accident
Army launches roving health services in Rangpur
Students of Feni Girls' Cadet College made hand sanitizers
Labourer crushed under sand at Tentulia
Kurigram remains empty amid lockdown
Awareness campaign on to check corona at Raipur
Tentulia UZ makes sanitizer, PPE


Latest News
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft