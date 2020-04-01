Patrolling by law enforcers intensifies in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Mar 31: Patrolling by law-enforcing agencies including armed force has been intensified in the district to ensure social distance.

They are running publicity along the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway and others roads.

None is being allowed to go out of home without wearing masks.

On Monday morning, armed forces led by an executive magistrate visited different markets asking people to maintain social distance and collect essentials.

Besides, the quick response team of police conducted miking for raising awareness and asked all to stay at their homes.

Stern action was warned on behalf of the government by law-enforcers in case of any breach to the official order in this connection.






