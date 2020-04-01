Five members of a family not corona-infected

THAKURGAON, Mar 31: Isolated in Thakurgaon Modern Sadar Hospital, five members of a family are not infected by coronavirus, it was confirmed on Tuesday by Deputy Commissioner (DC) D. KM Kamruzzaman Selim and Civil Surgeon Dr. Mahfuzar Rahman Sarkar after getting their sample-testing reports.

The five people including a baby of two and a half year old, who are from Bhelazan Village of Sadar Upazila, were isolated few days back.

Quoting their test reports provided by IEDCR, the DC made it confirmed that they are not infected by coronavirus.

Earlier, they were sent to Rangpur Medical College Hospital (RMCH) by the district administration and the Health Department on suspicion of corona infected.























