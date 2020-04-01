Three in isolation ward in Bogura hospital

BOGURA, Mar 31: Another one, who was supposed to be corona-infected, was put in the isolation ward of Bogura Government Mohammed Ali Hospital raising the toll to 3 on Monday.

The condition of other two persons is better than before. They have survived breathing toughness on Monday and are undergoing test and check-up, according to doctors.

The hospital sources said the two were isolated on Sunday in the afternoon. Of them, one person, 40, is from Dhunot Upazila.

Coming from Cumilla to his father's workplace in Bogra, the other one, a youth, 26, fell sick at Kahalu. His breathing problem has improved on Monday. Both are fine.
























