Youth put in isolation in RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Mar 31: A youth, who was supposed to be corona-infected, has been put in isolation ward in Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Monday.

But, the number of isolated people declined during the last 24 hours.

In a fresh toll-up, 131 were home quarantined in eight districts of the division from 8am on Sunday to 8am on Monday.

In Bogra and Joypurhat, seven are undergoing isolation.

According to the RMCH, a total of 6,840 were brought under home quarantine since March 10 last. Of them, 3,309 were released.



























