KCC strengthens disinfectant spraying drive





A coordination meeting in this connection was held at KCC's Ward No. 31 on Monday.

Chaired by KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Chief Health Officer Dr AKM Abdullah, and Health Officer Dr Swapan Kumar Haldar.

Mayor Khaleque said the KCC seeks all-out cooperation to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He said that the KCC has adopted diversified measures, including distribution of awareness leaflets, masks, and hand wash, and cleanliness campaign like spraying antivirus on vehicles, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, roads, and public places to prevent COVID-19 spread in the city.



































KHULNA, Mar 31: Khulna City Corporation (KCC) has strengthened the disinfectant spraying drive to check coronavirus infection in the city.A coordination meeting in this connection was held at KCC's Ward No. 31 on Monday.Chaired by KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque, the meeting was addressed, among others, by Chief Health Officer Dr AKM Abdullah, and Health Officer Dr Swapan Kumar Haldar.Mayor Khaleque said the KCC seeks all-out cooperation to curb the spread of coronavirus.He said that the KCC has adopted diversified measures, including distribution of awareness leaflets, masks, and hand wash, and cleanliness campaign like spraying antivirus on vehicles, rickshaws, auto-rickshaws, roads, and public places to prevent COVID-19 spread in the city.