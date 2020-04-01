Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020
Home Countryside

1,371 expats released, 443 in quarantine in Khulna Div

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Mar 31: A total of 1,371 expatriates have been released from home quarantine and three others in institutional quarantine, and 443 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in the last 24 hours in Khulna Division.
While talking with The Daily Observer on Tuesday, Assistant Director (Disease Control) of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in Khulna Division Dr Ferdousi Akhter said a total of 443 expatriates have been kept under home quarantine in the last 24 hours in all the 10 districts of the division.
Among them, 22 expatriates have been put at home quarantine in Khulna, 100 in Bagerhat, 99 in Satkhira, 31 in Jashore, 10 in Jhenidah, 31 in Narail, 130 in Chuadanga, and 20 in Meherpur districts.
With them, a total of 11,816 expatriates were quarantined at homes so far in the division and of them, 1,371 were given clearance in the last 24 hours as no coronavirus symptoms were found in them after their stay in home quarantine for 14 days, she also said.
Among the home quarantined 11,816 expatriates, 1,798 foreign returnees have been placed at home quarantine in Khulna, 1,500 in Bagerhat, 2,640 in Satkhira, 2,360 in Jashore, 963 in Jhenidah, 396 in Magura, 486 in Narail, 659 in Kushtia, 515 in Chuadanga, and 499 in Meherpur districts.
The armed forces, civil and police administrations, municipalities, local government bodies and voluntary organisations are working exclusively to ensure social distancing for preventing community transmission of COVID-19, she further said.
Divisional Commissioner Dr Muhammad Anwar Hossain Hawlader said the armed forces and all authorities are working in a well-coordinated manner to assist the civil administration to effectively face the COVID-19 in the division.
Different organisations, public representatives and political activists are laudably conducting awareness raising activities like distribution of leaflets, masks and spraying antibiotics on roads and in public places, conducting hand-washing and cleanliness campaign to prevent community transmission of COVID-19, she added.


