Manikganj village freed from lockdown





Since the morning of the day, the village has been declared lockdown-free by the upazila administration.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sabina Yasmin said the Kaucha-Boroichara Village has been declared lockdown-free since 6am on Tuesday, but the villagers have been requested not to go out of home without necessary reasons.

A woman Suchitra, 32, of the village died from fever and cough on Sunday at 10am at Munnu Hospital in Manikganj Sadar. Later, her sample was sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Diseases Control Research (IEDC) for testing.

At that time the village was declared lockdown by the upazila administration as cautionary measure.

Following negative report from the test of her sample on Monday, the lockdown of the village was withdrawn.

But the family of Suchitra will be put in quarantine, said upazila administration.





















