Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:00 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Countryside

Manikganj village freed from lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Our Correspondent

MANIKGANJ, Mar 31: After two days, Boroichara Village of Harirampur Upazila in the district was freed from lockdown on Tuesday.
Since the morning of the day, the village has been declared lockdown-free by the upazila administration.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sabina Yasmin said the Kaucha-Boroichara Village has been declared lockdown-free since 6am on Tuesday, but the villagers have been requested not to go out of home without necessary reasons.
A woman Suchitra, 32, of the village died from fever and cough on Sunday at 10am at Munnu Hospital in Manikganj Sadar. Later, her sample was sent to the Institute of Epidemiology, Diseases Control Research (IEDC) for testing.
At that time the village was declared lockdown by the upazila administration as cautionary measure.
Following negative report from the test of her sample on Monday, the lockdown of the village was withdrawn.
But the family of Suchitra will be put in quarantine, said upazila administration.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Man dies from bee bite
Two killed in Naogaon road accident
Army launches roving health services in Rangpur
Students of Feni Girls' Cadet College made hand sanitizers
Labourer crushed under sand at Tentulia
Kurigram remains empty amid lockdown
Awareness campaign on to check corona at Raipur
Tentulia UZ makes sanitizer, PPE


Latest News
Wife of BD man in Singapore hospital gives birth to baby boy
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft