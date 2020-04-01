

Corona makes wheat farmers frustrated

So, they are not harvesting their product now though it is the peak season for harvesting.

The situation is different from the last year's. The farmers are not going to their fields along with their family members. Coronavirus panic has taken away the smile from the farmers' faces.

Farmer Rahim Mia said he got a good yield of wheat this year but coronavirus panic has gripped him. Thinking about the safety of his family members, he is not harvesting the crop.

He expressed his shock saying that this time there will be no cake festival at home. He prayed that Allah will quickly free them from this wrath.

In Durgapur, there is widespread panic among farmers. They are trying to abide by the government directive to stay at home during this coronavirus pandemic.

















