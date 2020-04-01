Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:00 PM
Home Countryside

Corona makes wheat farmers frustrated

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 102
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 31: The farmers of Durgapur Upazila in the district have got bumper yield of wheat this year. But, they are worried of the possible price fall of the crop following coronavirus outbreak.
So, they are not harvesting their product now though it is the peak season for harvesting.
The situation is different from the last year's. The farmers are not going to their fields along with their family members. Coronavirus panic has taken away the smile from the farmers' faces.
Farmer Rahim Mia said he got a good yield of wheat this year but coronavirus panic has gripped him. Thinking about the safety of his family members, he is not harvesting the crop.
He expressed his shock saying that this time there will be no cake festival at home. He prayed that Allah will quickly free them from this wrath.
In Durgapur, there is widespread panic among farmers. They are trying to abide by the government directive to stay at home during this coronavirus pandemic.


