Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:00 PM
19 killed in China forest fire

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020

BEIJING, Mar 31: Eighteen firefighters and one forestry guide died while fighting a huge forest fire in southwestern China, the local government said on Tuesday.
State television footage showed large flames shooting into the sky from the mountains above the city of Xichang in Sichuan province, turning the sky orange.
Heavy clouds of smoke billowed above the buildings and roads of the city, which has a population of some 700,000 people. The blaze started near Xichang in the southwestern province's mountainous Liangshan prefecture at 3:00 pm (0700 GMT) on Monday, "directly threatening the safety of Xichang city", the city government said in a Weibo statement on Tuesday morning.    -AFP



