Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 2:00 PM
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
News in brief

Spain sees deadliest day

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

MADRID, Mar 31: Spain, whose outbreak is the world's second deadliest after Italy, broke another national record of 849 deaths in one day on Tuesday, dampening hopes it could have passed the peak of the crisis that has debilitated the country for weeks.
In battered Italy, flags flew at half-mast during a minute of silence to honour the more than 11,500 people who have perished from the virus, and the health workers still working through nightmarish conditions.
Although there are signs the spread of infections is slowing in Italy, hundreds are still dying every day, leading authorities to extend a stringent nationwide shutdown despite its crushing economic impact.
In Belgium a 12-year-old girl infected with COVID-19 was pronounced dead, a rare case of a young person succumbing to the disease, and yet another grim reminder of its reach.     -AFP


