Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 1:59 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Foreign News

Trump says US to send medical supplies to Italy, France, Spain

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23

WASHINGTON, Mar 31: President Donald Trump said on Monday that the United States will send medical equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic to Italy and later France and Spain.
Trump, speaking at his daily briefing, went into few specifics about the type of aid or the timing, but said a large quantity was destined for Italy, which has the world's highest pandemic death toll.
"We're going to be sending approximately $100 million worth of, of things, of surgical and medical and hospital things to Italy," he said, adding that Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, was "very, very happy I will tell you that."
The White House said Trump and Conte had spoken by phone on Monday.
Trump "reiterated the commitment of the United States to working with Italy and all of our European Allies and partners to stop the spread of the virus and get medical care to all of those in need," it said in a statement.
Trump has been criticized for an initially slow response by the federal government to the now-accelerating pandemic spread in the United States.
Harrowing scenes from hospitals in New York and elsewhere revealed a health system unprepared with basic supplies such as face masks, as well as life-saving devices like respirators.
"We're also sending things that we don't need to other parts," he said.
Trump said that when "we outpace what we need" on ventilators, they too will be shipped.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
19 killed in China forest fire
Virus curfew in Guinea
Spain sees deadliest day
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Thousands of French students ‘lost’ amid school shutdown
In Russia, upto 5 years jail for spreading false coronavirus news
Trump says US to send medical supplies to Italy, France, Spain
India cracks down on Muslim group emerging as coronavirus cluster


Latest News
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft