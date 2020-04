Italian flag and the flag of Europe fly at half-mast on Palazzo Chigi government building





























The Italian flag and the flag of Europe fly at half-mast on Palazzo Chigi government building in Rome on March 31 as flags are being flown at half-mast in cities across Italy to commemorate the victims of the virus, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. photo : AFP