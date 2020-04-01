In Russia, upto 5 years jail for spreading false coronavirus news





MOSCOW, Mar 31: Russian lawmakers were set on Tuesday to consider legislation imposing severe punishment - including up to five years in prison - for people convicted of spreading false information about the coronavirus.If a person were found guilty of inadvertantly causing a person's death or other grave consequences by spreading "intentionally false" information about life-threatening circumstances, he would face a fine of up to 2 million rubles ($25,000) or up to five years in prison.The proposals also foresee punishment - including a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles and up to three years in prison - for harming a person's health through spreading false information.The proposals are part of a package of draft legislation that also aims to impose tough punishment - including up to seven years in prison - for people breaking coronavirus quarantine rules. -AFP