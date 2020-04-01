Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 1:58 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Foreign News

In Russia, upto 5 years jail for spreading false coronavirus news

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

MOSCOW, Mar 31: Russian lawmakers were set on Tuesday to consider legislation imposing severe punishment - including up to five years in prison - for people convicted of spreading false information about the coronavirus.
If a person were found guilty of inadvertantly causing a person's death or other grave consequences by spreading "intentionally false" information about life-threatening circumstances, he would face a fine of up to 2 million rubles ($25,000) or up to five years in prison.
The proposals also foresee punishment - including a fine of up to 1.5 million rubles and up to three years in prison - for harming a person's health through spreading false information.
The proposals are part of a package of draft legislation that also aims to impose tough punishment - including up to seven years in prison - for people breaking coronavirus quarantine rules.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
19 killed in China forest fire
Virus curfew in Guinea
Spain sees deadliest day
Coronavirus Pandemic: Top News
Thousands of French students ‘lost’ amid school shutdown
In Russia, upto 5 years jail for spreading false coronavirus news
Trump says US to send medical supplies to Italy, France, Spain
India cracks down on Muslim group emerging as coronavirus cluster


Latest News
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft