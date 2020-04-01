Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 1:58 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
India cracks down on Muslim group emerging as coronavirus cluster

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

Men wearing protective masks wait for a bus that will take them to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin area of New Delhi, India, on March 31. Photo : Reuters

NEW DELHI, Mar 31: India sealed off the headquarters of a Muslim missionary group on Tuesday and ordered an investigation into accusations it held religious meetings that officials fear may have infected dozens of people with the coronavirus.
India has registered 1,251 cases of the coronavirus, 32 of whom have died. The numbers are small compared with the United States, Italy and China but health officials say India, the world's second most populous country, faces a huge surge that could overwhelm its weak public health system.
One of the coronavirus hot spots that the government of the capital, New Delhi, has flagged is a Muslim quarter where the 100-year-old Tablighi Jamaat group is based, after dozens of people tested positive for the virus and at least seven died.
Authorities said people kept visiting the Tablighi centre, in a five-storey building in a neighbourhood of narrow, winding lanes, from other parts of the country and abroad and it held sermon sessions, despite government orders on social distancing.
Hundreds of people were crammed into the group's building until the weekend when authorities began taking them out for testing. More buses arrived on Tuesday to take them away to quarantine centres in another part of the city.
"It looks like social distancing and quarantine protocols were not practised here," the city administration said in a statement.
"The administrators violated these conditions and several cases of corona positive patients have been found... By this gross act of negligence many lives have been endangered... This is nothing but a criminal act."
Authorities are trying to trace the movements of the Tablighi members after the meetings in Delhi and the people who were exposed to them.
Media said there were also Tablighi members from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia. The director general of Malaysia's health ministry told a news conference in Kuala Lumpur that they were investigating the presence of Malaysians at the Delhi meeting.    -REUTERS










« PreviousNext »

