Italy mourns its virus dead at end of fateful month



The Italian flag and the flag of Europe fly at half-mast on Palazzo Chigi government building in Rome on March 31 as flags are being flown at half-mast in cities across Italy to commemorate the victims of the virus, during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. photo : AFP

The nation of 60 million people has recorded nearly a third of all fatalities caused by the disease around the world. The day of mourning marks a month in which Italy saw more deaths from a single disaster than at any time since World War II.

It was first detected in Italy near the northern city of Milan in late February. The virus "is an injury that hurt the whole country," Rome mayor Virginia Raggi said after observing a minute's silence at noon.

"Together, we will get through this," she said at a ceremony held outside Rome's city hall.









Vatican City also flew its yellow-and-white flags at half mast in solidarity with the rest of Italy. -AFP





ROME, Mar 31: Italy marked a minute of silence and flew flags at half mast on Tuesday to mourn the 11,591 people who have died from the coronavirus pandemic that has drastically altered life in the Mediterranean country.The nation of 60 million people has recorded nearly a third of all fatalities caused by the disease around the world. The day of mourning marks a month in which Italy saw more deaths from a single disaster than at any time since World War II.It was first detected in Italy near the northern city of Milan in late February. The virus "is an injury that hurt the whole country," Rome mayor Virginia Raggi said after observing a minute's silence at noon."Together, we will get through this," she said at a ceremony held outside Rome's city hall.Vatican City also flew its yellow-and-white flags at half mast in solidarity with the rest of Italy. -AFP