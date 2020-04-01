Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 1:58 PM
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Three out of four Americans under some form of lockdown

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 61

A military hospital ship arrived in New York as America's coronavirus epicentre prepares to fight the peak of the pandemic that has killed over 2,500 people across the US. The navy's 1,000-bed USNS Comfort entered a Manhattan pier on March 30. It will treat non-virus-related patients, helping to ease the burden of hospitals overwhelmed by the crisis. photo : AFP

NEW YORK, Mar 31: About three out of four Americans are now, or about to be, under some form of lockdown, as more states tighten measures to fight the coronavirus.
Maryland, Virginia, Arizona and Tennessee became the latest states to order citizens to stay at home, meaning 32 of 50 states have taken such steps.
Meanwhile governors are quarrelling with President Donald Trump about the availability of testing kits.
The US has more than 163,000 confirmed virus cases and over 3,000 deaths.
It surpassed Italy last week as the country with the highest number of people suffering from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.
New York City is the worst-hit place in America, with 914 confirmed fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.
How many Americans are affected by lockdown?
Some 245 million people are already under orders to stay at home, or facing such orders which come into effect later on Tuesday.
Almost two-thirds of states have issued directives for their citizens to stay put, while the remaining states have localised orders in effect.
In Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis, who has been reluctant to impose a state-wide order, said he would instruct people in four counties in the south - where more than half the state's cases of the virus exist - to stay at home. He said this would last until at least the middle of May.
In general, the "lockdowns" allow people to only go out to get essential supplies and medicines, or limited forms of exercise.
The economic consequences have been profound, with millions of people having lost their jobs.
According to an estimate of the Federal Reserve, the US central bank, 47 million people could be out of work in the coming months, with the US still weeks away from the peak of infections.    -BBC


