Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 1:57 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Sports

US judge grants early release to Brazilian in FIFA corruption scandal

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

NEW YORK, MARCH 31: A federal judge in New York on Monday granted the release from prison on humanitarian grounds of an 87-year-old former senior Brazilian football official tarnished by the FIFA corruption scandal.
Judge Pamela Chen authorized the release of Jose Maria Marin, a former Brazilian Football Confederation president, who was serving a four-year prison sentence for accepting millions of dollars in bribes as part of the global FIFA corruption scandal.
Marin was scheduled for release in early December 2020, according the US Federal Bureau of Prisons.
But following a request from the Brazilian's lawyers Chen granted a "compassionate release," for reasons "including his advanced age, significantly deteriorating health, elevated risk of dire health consequences due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, status as a non-violent offender, and service of 80% of his original sentence," a court document seen by AFP read.
Marin was the first major football official found guilty and sent to prison in the United States as part of the "FIFA gate" scandal of kickbacks and bribes that smeared the reputation of the global sports organization.
He was being held in FCI Allenwood, a minimum security facility in the state of Pennsylvania.




In August of 2018, a New York jury found Marin guilty of accepting $6.6 million in bribes -- along with his deputy, Marco Polo del Nero -- in exchange for contracts to broadcast major tournaments.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bundesliga eyes May restart as clubs approve new delay
Wimbledon will be cancelled, believes Jamie Murray
US judge grants early release to Brazilian in FIFA corruption scandal
ICC clears Devon Conway to play for New Zealand
South Africa sets deadlines for tours
Spurs cut non-playing staff wages by 20 percent
Isolated athletes face mental health risks
Smith faces competition for Australia captaincy: Paine


Latest News
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft