Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 1:57 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Sports

Smith faces competition for Australia captaincy: Paine

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Steve Smith

Steve Smith

SYDNEY, MARCH 31: A rising crop of young talent will compete with Steve Smith to be Australia's next captain, current skipper Tim Paine said on Tuesday.
Smith captained the side before Paine but was slapped with a two-year leadership ban over his part in the ball tampering scandal during a Test in Cape Town in 2018.
The ban expired this week, prompting renewed speculation that Smith could soon resume the leadership duties.
While 35-year-old Paine has acknowledged he is in the twilight of his career, the wicketkeeper said he was not yet ready to walk away from the game.
He refused to lay out a timetable for his departure, particularly with the uncertainty created by the COVID-19 shutdown, saying only that coach Justin Langer and selectors knew of his plans.
"I know what I'm thinking, in terms of how far I can play on and we're on the same page," he told reporters via video conference.
Paine said he had not spoken with Smith about the captaincy but the 30-year-old batsman would not be the only candidate for the role.
"We've got a number of guys to choose from who can put their hand up," he said.
"There's Steve Smith, who's done it before, or the people who are developing underneath like a Travis Head or an Alex Carey -- Marnus Labuschagne and Pat Cummins are other ones.
"We're starting to build some real depth so that when my time's up we've got a number of options."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bundesliga eyes May restart as clubs approve new delay
Wimbledon will be cancelled, believes Jamie Murray
US judge grants early release to Brazilian in FIFA corruption scandal
ICC clears Devon Conway to play for New Zealand
South Africa sets deadlines for tours
Spurs cut non-playing staff wages by 20 percent
Isolated athletes face mental health risks
Smith faces competition for Australia captaincy: Paine


Latest News
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft