

China PMI offers tiny relief to Asia as stocks edge up

China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) bounced to 52.0 in March, up from a record-low 35.7 in February and topping forecasts of 45.0.

Analysts cautioned the underlying activity probably remained well below par as the improvement measures the net balance of firms reporting an expansion or contraction. China's National Bureau of Statistics also warned that the rebound didn't signal a stabilization in activity, and was partly due to the very low base in February.

"The fact that the numbers were not in the 60s shows that this is not going to be a V shaped recovery," said Cliff Tan East Asia head of global markets research at MUFG.

The number was enough of a relief though to help MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rise 0.94per cent. That still left it down 22per cent for the quarter, its worst performance since 2008.

Gains were modest at best. Shanghai blue chips .CSI300 rose 0.4per cent and South Korea .KS11 1.87per cent. Japan's Nikkei .N225 eased 1per cent, to be down 20per cent since the start of the year.

E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 were flat, EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 rose 0.7per cent while FTSE futures FFIc1 fell 0.25per cent.

Healthcare had led Wall Street higher, with the Dow .DJI ending Monday up 3.19per cent, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.35per cent and the Nasdaq .IXIC 3.62per cent.

News on the coronavirus remained grim but radical stimulus steps by governments and central banks have at least provided some comfort to economies.

Infections in hard-hit Italy slowed a little, but the government still extended its lockdown to mid-April. California reported a steep rise in people being hospitalized, while Washington state told people to stay at home.

Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Monday to keep their markets open and ensure the flow of vital medical supplies.









Portfolio management also played a part in the forex market where many fund managers found themselves over-hedged on their US equity holdings given the sharp fall in values seen this month, leading them to buy back dollars.

That saw the euro ease back to $1.1015 EUR=, from a top of $1.143 on Monday, while the dollar index bounced to 99.34 =USD, from a trough of 98.330.

"Month? and quarter?end rebalancing amid relatively thin liquidity was the major driver of currency markets in the Asia session," said analysts at CBA in an note.

Demand for dollars from Japanese funds saw the dollar inch up to 108.45 yen JPY=, though it remained some way from last week's peak at 111.71. -Reuters SYDNEY, March 31: Asian shares were set to close out a calamitous quarter by eking out a small rally on Tuesday as factory data from China held out the hope of a revival in activity, even as much of the rest of the world shut down.China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) bounced to 52.0 in March, up from a record-low 35.7 in February and topping forecasts of 45.0.Analysts cautioned the underlying activity probably remained well below par as the improvement measures the net balance of firms reporting an expansion or contraction. China's National Bureau of Statistics also warned that the rebound didn't signal a stabilization in activity, and was partly due to the very low base in February."The fact that the numbers were not in the 60s shows that this is not going to be a V shaped recovery," said Cliff Tan East Asia head of global markets research at MUFG.The number was enough of a relief though to help MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan .MIAPJ0000PUS rise 0.94per cent. That still left it down 22per cent for the quarter, its worst performance since 2008.Gains were modest at best. Shanghai blue chips .CSI300 rose 0.4per cent and South Korea .KS11 1.87per cent. Japan's Nikkei .N225 eased 1per cent, to be down 20per cent since the start of the year.E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 ESc1 were flat, EUROSTOXX 50 futures STXEc1 rose 0.7per cent while FTSE futures FFIc1 fell 0.25per cent.Healthcare had led Wall Street higher, with the Dow .DJI ending Monday up 3.19per cent, while the S&P 500 .SPX gained 3.35per cent and the Nasdaq .IXIC 3.62per cent.News on the coronavirus remained grim but radical stimulus steps by governments and central banks have at least provided some comfort to economies.Infections in hard-hit Italy slowed a little, but the government still extended its lockdown to mid-April. California reported a steep rise in people being hospitalized, while Washington state told people to stay at home.Trade ministers from the Group of 20 major economies agreed on Monday to keep their markets open and ensure the flow of vital medical supplies.Portfolio management also played a part in the forex market where many fund managers found themselves over-hedged on their US equity holdings given the sharp fall in values seen this month, leading them to buy back dollars.That saw the euro ease back to $1.1015 EUR=, from a top of $1.143 on Monday, while the dollar index bounced to 99.34 =USD, from a trough of 98.330."Month? and quarter?end rebalancing amid relatively thin liquidity was the major driver of currency markets in the Asia session," said analysts at CBA in an note.Demand for dollars from Japanese funds saw the dollar inch up to 108.45 yen JPY=, though it remained some way from last week's peak at 111.71. -Reuters