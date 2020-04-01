Dollar gains, yuan steady after China PMI in cautious trade





TOKYO, March 31: The dollar rose against the yen on Tuesday as Japanese investors and companies rushed to cover a greenback shortage before their fiscal year end, but sentiment remained fragile as the global coronavirus crisis worsened.China's yuan held steady even after a key survey showed manufacturing returned to growth in March, but investors remain sceptical of the uptick given many businesses are still struggling to resume operations from coronavirus disruptions.The pound fell against the dollar and the euro as a sovereign ratings downgrade continued to weigh on sterling, underlining the public finances strain from a much needed massive fiscal stimulus.Tuesday is the last trading data for Japan's fiscal year and the end of the quarter for major investors elsewhere, which could lead to some volatile swings as big currency market players close their books. -Reuters