Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 1:56 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Business

Japan's factory output slows as virus grips economy

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

TOKYO, March 31: Japan's industrial output rose in February at a slower pace than the previous month and factories expect production to plunge in March, adding to growing signs the coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on an economy already on the cusp of recession.
While retail sales held up, job availability fell to a near three-year low in February in a sign the economy was losing momentum even before the fallout from the virus outbreak widened in March.
Analysts say the full impact of the pandemic will start to appear in data for March and beyond, which some say could show Japan on course for a deep stagnation.
"Today's data does not take into account the impact of a global wave of lockdowns that began in mid-March," said Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute.
"Global economic activity is shut down, so a plunge in exports and output is inevitable," he said. "Japan's economy will contract more deeply in April-June than in the first three months of this year, and may not bounce back quickly."
Factory output rose 0.4per cent in February, government data showed on Tuesday, exceeding a median market forecast for a 0.1per cent gain but slower than the 1.0per cent increase in January.
Automakers and machinery manufacturers suffered output declines mainly due to factory shutdowns in China, which led to delays in procuring parts, a government official told reporters.
Manufacturers surveyed by the government expect output to fall 5.3per cent in March and increase 7.5per cent in April, the data showed.
The forecasts may prove too optimistic as they were taken in early March, when companies had less clarity on the extent of damage from the pandemic, a government official told a briefing.
Separate data showed retail sales rose 1.7per cent in February from a year earlier, as weak department store sales were offset by brisk demand for food and beverages by households staying home due to the virus.
The data underscores the challenge Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faces in preventing the pandemic from wiping out the benefits his "Abenomics" stimulus policies have brought to the economy.
Abe has pledged a huge stimulus package that would be bigger than one launched during the global financial crisis to cushion the outbreak's hit to growth. Behind calls for big spending are growing signs of the pain felt by retailers and households.
The jobs-to-applicants ratio fell to 1.45 in February from 1.49 in January, labor ministry data showed, marking the lowest level in nearly three years.




The new virus has infected more than 700,000 people and killed about 35,000 around the world, while disrupting global trade, tourism and supply chains and prompting city lockdowns.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China PMI offers tiny relief to Asia as stocks edge up
Dollar gains, yuan steady after China PMI in cautious trade
Japan's factory output slows as virus grips economy
Unique H&R donates Tk 20m to PM's Relief Fund
NRBC Bank donates Tk 2m to the PM's Relief Fund
PRAN-RFL sets up COVID-19 isolation unit in Natore
Ford, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days
World economy will go into  recession due to COVID-19: UN


Latest News
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft