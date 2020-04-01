Unique H&R donates Tk 20m to PM's Relief Fund





On behalf of Unique Group Managing Director Mohd. Noor Ali and Unique H&R Chief Executive Officer Md. Shakawath Hossain, Westin Dhaka General Manager Daniel Muhor handed over the cheque to PM's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus on Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina witnessed the donation via video-conferencing as Hossain and Muhor addressed her on behalf of the company's managing body. They conveyed the company and its owners' continued commitment towards the betterment of the country.

Among others, dignitaries of different government & non-government agencies and representatives of some private organizations were present.















