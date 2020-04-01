PRAN-RFL sets up COVID-19 isolation unit in Natore





Physicians and nurses of the hospital, situated at Chandpur in Natore Sadar, are ready to provide treatment at round the clock, said a PRAN-RFL press release.

PRAN-RFL Group Marketing Director Kamruzzaman Kamal said "Patient will get treatment at the hospital free of cost and we have already sent a letter to the Directorate General of Health Services for permission and hope we will get it by this week."

Mentioning that training and motivation are required for doctors and related departments to tackle this crisis, he said: "We need to bring some physicians, nurses and technicians from those countries which are already successful for corona treatment."

Coordinator at Amzad Khan Memorial Hospital Dr Rajib ul Islam said, "We have prepared the isolation unit in our hospital to tackle the emergency crisis of the coronavirus pandemic and a special medical team comprising of doctors of medicine and other departments are ready to give the treatment."

"We have trained them for the purpose and Civil Surgeon of the district will supervise the isolation unit," he added.

Rajib revealed primarily, they have prepared 20-bed isolation unit where ICU facility is also available for the serious patient.

















