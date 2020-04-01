Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 1:56 PM
latest Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death      
Home Business

PRAN-RFL sets up COVID-19 isolation unit in Natore

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Local business conglomerate, PRAN-RFL Group has set up an isolation unit at Amjad Khan Chowdhury Memorial Hospital to ensure treatment of COVID-19 infected patients.
Physicians and nurses of the hospital, situated at Chandpur in Natore Sadar, are ready to provide treatment at round the clock, said a PRAN-RFL press release.
PRAN-RFL Group Marketing Director Kamruzzaman Kamal said "Patient will get treatment at the hospital free of cost and we have already sent a letter to the Directorate General of Health Services for permission and hope we will get it by this week."
Mentioning that training and motivation are required for doctors and related departments to tackle this crisis, he said: "We need to bring some physicians, nurses and technicians from those countries which are already successful for corona treatment."
Coordinator at Amzad Khan Memorial Hospital Dr Rajib ul Islam said, "We have prepared the isolation unit in our hospital to tackle the emergency crisis of the coronavirus pandemic and a special medical team comprising of doctors of medicine and other departments are ready to give the treatment."
"We have trained them for the purpose and Civil Surgeon of the district will supervise the isolation unit," he added.
Rajib revealed primarily, they have prepared 20-bed isolation unit where ICU facility is also available for the serious patient.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China PMI offers tiny relief to Asia as stocks edge up
Dollar gains, yuan steady after China PMI in cautious trade
Japan's factory output slows as virus grips economy
Unique H&R donates Tk 20m to PM's Relief Fund
NRBC Bank donates Tk 2m to the PM's Relief Fund
PRAN-RFL sets up COVID-19 isolation unit in Natore
Ford, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days
World economy will go into  recession due to COVID-19: UN


Latest News
Wife of coronavirus-hit Bangladeshi man in Singapore gives birth
WB's $350mn grant for locals, Rohingyas in Cox’s Bazar
Housewife hanged body recovered
Coronavirus: Bangladesh reports 6th death
5 more Bangladeshis die from coronavirus in New York
2 admitted to isolation unit in Bhola
Coronavirus: 2nd Bangladeshi dies in Qatar
Free transport service for doctors, nurses launched in capital
Young man dies at isolation centre of Shariatpur hopsital
Gazipur RMG factory catches fire
Most Read News
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
General holiday extended till Apr 11
14 Bangladeshis among 31 die from COVID-19 in NY in last two days
Italy reports 812, Spain 800 deaths on Monday
Bangladesh mosques continue to hold prayers despite virus threats
Politics and political economy of climate change and COVID-19
Photojourno Swapan dies from coronavirus in New York
Cellphone to track corona-infected persons, affected areas using digital maps
Couple, child found dead in Gazipur
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft