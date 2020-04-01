Video
Wednesday, 1 April, 2020, 1:55 PM
Walton gives Tk 30m to PM’S Relief Fund to tackle virus

Published : Wednesday, 1 April, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Business Correspondent

The local multinational electronics brand 'Walton' has donated Tk 3 crore (30 million) to the Prime Minister's (PM) Relief Fund aimed to stop the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.
In addition, Walton has taken a plan to distribute 65,000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) among the health workers of different hospitals. Also, the local brand is going to manufacture ventilators, along with various sorts of safety equipment, at their own factory.
Walton's Deputy Managing Director Nazrul Islam Sarker handed over the donation cheque worth of Tk 3 crore to the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus at PM Office in the capital on Sunday evening last (March 29, 2020).  Walton's Deputy Executive Director Sharif Harunur Rashid was also present.
From her resident 'Gonobhavan', PM Sheikh Hasina attended the donation handover ceremony through video conferencing.
During the function, the Walton officials informed the PM that Walton has been conducting a number of protective measures against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) transmission.
They will distribute 65,000 PPEs among the health workers, journalists and law enforcement agencies through public and private organisations.
Also, they are conducting awareness and sanitization campaigns at around 20,000 points at a time across the country. Apart from these, Walton is going to manufacture ventilators as well as some sorts of PPE at its own factory. For which, necessary research work is going on. The equipment will be supplied very soon.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her satisfaction on the Walton's protective measures to prevent coronavirus transmission. She called upon all to work together to stop the coronavirus pandemic all over the country.


