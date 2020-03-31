

Mixed reactions to Anushka turning Virat's hairstylist

For a long time since he made his smashing entry into the Indian cricket scene, former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's long straight hair remained the talk of the town.

Even the then Pakistan President Parvez Musharraf had complimented the cricketer's hair, suggesting that he never cut it.

Back to the present, the man now making headlines in the media is that of Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Thanks to the current lock-down announced by PM Modi early last week, Virat has not had his regular appointment with his hairstylist, renowned Mumbai-based Aalim Hakim (whose clients include prominent Bollywood celebs and Indian cricketers, such as Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Zaheer Khan and Ajinkya Rahane).

So wife Anushka turned hairstylist! Virat even complimented his wife on the good job she's done. "Can you see this gradual fade? Beautiful haircut by my wife," he said smiling into the camera.

Opinions galore

The post received close to 4.1 million views and about 13.9 k comments some good and some not so good.

"Bhabhi trimmer aane doh full on no kainchi painchi (Let the trimmer arrive and full on, no more scissors and stuff") Virat's teammate Yuzvendra Chahal commented.

Rahul Sharma, another bowler who played for India in 2011 and 2012, posted a few emoji signs in the comments section.

Mike Hesson, Virat's New Zealander coach for the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team, also could not resist the temptation of commenting: "Kitchen scissors. Scissors worked a treat." Incidentally, Mike Hesson has been struck in Bangalore since the Corona fears and has been using kitchen scissors for cooking in his studio flat in Bangalore.

While teammates and colleagues bantered lightly, the fan-follower world seemed to have its own take on the video.

Just like Katrina Kaif stole Deepika Padukone's idea, Anushka Sharma stole my wife's idea of trimming my hair," Souham Das, a fan commented.

"It would be interesting to see if @AnushkaSharma allows @imVkohli to cut her hair," another follower, Piyush Prabhakar, commented.

But many followed seemed riled at the video too. A female follower thought she'd take the opportunity to ask where Virat Kohli, who spent `100 crore on his wedding in Italy, was (while people suffered) during the lockdown.

In response, another follower commented, "Woh apni beewi se baal katwa rahe hain" (He is getting his wife to cut his hair). This is how they are enjoying misery of other people."

Yet another fan, Himanshu Gangwar, decided he hadn't liked what he saw on the video one bit and righteously commented, "This is shameful..!! This is not what we Indians expected from @imVkohli And @AnushkaSharma. India is facing crisis and you Elite sections of India are doing this shit at your home. Donate in Pm relief fund and stop this shit."









"Please donate at least these cut hairs in the name of Corona Virus," another fan commented.





