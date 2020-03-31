BCB announces one-time monetary support to Women Cricketers





On Sunday, the apex body of Bangladesh cricket announced monetary compensation for the non-contracted male cricketers participating in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20. They will receive a one-time amount of BDT 30,000.00 (Thirty Thousand Taka) from the Board to support their expenses during the League's stoppage due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Now the BCB extended its hand to ensure bread and butter for women cricketers of the country. The parent organisation of the country's cricket had informed officially that it will provide one-time amount of BDT 20,000.00 (Twenty Thousand Taka) per person to assist women cricketers who had appeared in the 2018-19 Women's NCL and have been in BCB's selection camps in 2019-20.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan said, "Just like their male counterparts, the majority of women cricketers also look towards domestic events for an earning. Besides, we had training camps scheduled for women players which have been hampered by the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The cricketers have been forced to pass a period of non-activity and they need our support."

Like all cricketing activities for Men's team, all of the women's tournaments and training camps have been postponed indefinitely in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.















COVID-19 pandemic created global depression and detachment, which affect sports arena severely. All of the global and international events were either postponed or cancelled. Even domestic sporting tournaments are also being stopped across the countries in the World. Many clubs and boards are taking initiatives to cut player's salary policy to manage accounts. But the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) goes against the stream.On Sunday, the apex body of Bangladesh cricket announced monetary compensation for the non-contracted male cricketers participating in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League 2019-20. They will receive a one-time amount of BDT 30,000.00 (Thirty Thousand Taka) from the Board to support their expenses during the League's stoppage due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.Now the BCB extended its hand to ensure bread and butter for women cricketers of the country. The parent organisation of the country's cricket had informed officially that it will provide one-time amount of BDT 20,000.00 (Twenty Thousand Taka) per person to assist women cricketers who had appeared in the 2018-19 Women's NCL and have been in BCB's selection camps in 2019-20.BCB President Nazmul Hassan said, "Just like their male counterparts, the majority of women cricketers also look towards domestic events for an earning. Besides, we had training camps scheduled for women players which have been hampered by the prevailing COVID-19 situation. The cricketers have been forced to pass a period of non-activity and they need our support."Like all cricketing activities for Men's team, all of the women's tournaments and training camps have been postponed indefinitely in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak.