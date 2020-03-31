China’s big banks flag asset pressure due to virus





The comments come as four of the country's largest state-backed lenders posted estimate-beating fourth-quarter profit - but they bode ill for smaller lenders, who have less capital reserves and can call on fewer state borrowers.

The outbreak beginning at the end of last year has left many airlines, hotels and other businesses fighting to survive after government countermeasures all but paralyzed economic activity for over a month.

China's largest lenders - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC) (601398.SS) (1398.HK), China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) (601939.SS) (0939.HK) and Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) (601328.SS) (3328.HK) - posted annual profit growth of over 4per cent for 2019 due in part to improving asset quality.

A prolonged pandemic might break the upward trend with rising soured debt and shrinking net interest margins (NIM), a gauge of banks' profitability, senior bankers said.









"We expect there will be an increase in overdue loans in the first quarter and first half," Bank of China Ltd's (601988.SS) (3988.HK) Chief Risk Officer Liu Jiandong said after the lender published annual results on Friday. The bank's president added that the impact is likely to be short-term and controllable.

ICBC President Gu Shu likewise said the outbreak "will put some pressure on our asset quality," but that the lender is confident on its overall situation.

Big-bank confidence is down in part to plush capital reserves which can help ease the impact of a downturn.

