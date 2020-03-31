Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 8:00 PM
latest Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor        12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus       Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours       Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus       Two more tested positive; virus cases climb to 51      
Home Business

Sterling skids lower after UK ratings downgrade darkens outlook

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Sterling skids lower after UK ratings downgrade darkens outlook

Sterling skids lower after UK ratings downgrade darkens outlook

LONDON, March 30; Sterling skidded lower against the dollar on Monday, as the greenback reasserted itself as a safe haven for investors amid the coronavirus pandemic and Britain's economic outlook took another hit in the face of a credit ratings downgrade.
The pound rose nearly 7 per cent against the dollar last week as measures to inject liquidity into markets by the US Federal Reserve and a $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the U.S Congress cooled demand for the US currency as a safe haven.
Ratings agency Fitch cut Britain's sovereign debt rating on Friday, saying the country's debt levels would jump as the government ramped up its spending to offset the near shutdown of the economy in the face of the coronavirus.
Facing what some economists say could be Britain's deepest recession in a century after the government ordered many businesses to close to slow the spread of the virus, finance minister Rishi Sunak announced a string of stimulus measures to try to prevent a surge in unemployment.
Central to Sunak's plan is a commitment for the state to pay 80per cent of the wages of workers who are temporarily laid off.
The Bank of England, like other central banks around the world, has also jumped into action, expanding its bond-buying programme by a record 200 billion pounds and cutting its main interest rate to a record low 0.1per cent.
Fitch said the measures were necessary to cushion the economy but it now expected Britain's public debt, as a share of gross domestic product, would rise to 94per cent in 2020 and 98per cent in 2021, from 84.5per cent in 2019.
Doubts about Britain's future trading ties with the European Union posed a further risk, Fitch said.
By 0817 GMT, the pound was down 0.6per cent at $1.2360, off its highest levels since March 13.
Against the euro, it was down 0.1per cent at 89.52 pence.
"The fundamentals suggest sterling is vulnerable," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at Rabobank in London, noting Britain's current account deficit, Brexit, and the worsening of Britain's public finances as dominating the fundamental outlook.
"One of the interesting parts of the (Fitch) downgrade was pointing not just to the worsening of public finances but also the Brexit element, pointing to concerns about the UK's trade agreement with the EU."
Foley also noted the sickness of Britain's prime minister Boris Johnson, who has tested positive for coronavirus and shown symptoms, as being a negative for the pound.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
China’s big banks flag asset pressure due to virus
Sterling skids lower after UK ratings downgrade darkens outlook
Indian automobile firms asked to make ventilators
S’pore eases monetary policy as virus slams economy
US stimulus package is biggest ever, but may not be big enough
Asian markets resume losses as stimulus joy fades
Three months that shook global markets
Oil prices slump as virus crisis worsens


Latest News
Give house rent waiver to low-income group of people, DNCC mayor
Man gives private car to boost health complex service against corona
Man held for death of a housewife
12-year-old girl dies in Belgium from coronavirus
40 prisoners under quarantine
Iran's death toll from coronavirus climbs to 2,898
Middle-aged people face higher risk of dying from coronavirus: Study
BB to continue money market operation during holidays
Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours
Fakhrul wants national committee to deal with coronavirus
Most Read News
Bangladesh clerics want to keep mosques open despite virus threats
PM to hold video conf with officials of 64 dists Tuesday
Another infected with virus; 4 more recovered
8 Bangladeshis die Coronavirus in NY in 24 hrs
Are we ready for single digit interest rate?
Miscreants gangrape girl after entering home in guise of police
Holiday likely to be extended till Apr 9: PM
Sherpur man dies of high fever, nearby houses under lockdown
Biman's closing flight carries only 13 passengers
Japanese comedian Shimura dies from coronavirus
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft