Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 8:00 PM
Indian automobile firms asked to make ventilators

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

NEW DELHI, March 30: The central government has asked automobile manufacturers to use their facilities to produce ventilators to boost the country's capacity of such machines in view of rising Covid-19 cases.
The Health ministry said that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will begin manufacturing 20,000 N-95 masks per day within the next week.
The ministry informed that over 14,000 existing ventilators are earmarked for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals in the country while there are 11.95 lakh N-95 masks in stock.
Additional 5 lakh masks were distributed during the last two days and 1.40 lakh were distributed on Monday.
"Automobile manufacturers have been asked to manufacture ventilators and they are working towards this end," the health ministry said in a tweet.
Besides, the ministry of health has already asked the Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a public sector undertaking under the ministry of defence, to manufacture 30,000 ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers, the ministry said.    -PTI


