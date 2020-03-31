Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020
US stimulus package is biggest ever, but may not be big enough

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020

BOSTON March 30; The Federal Reserve has offered more than $3 trillion in loans and asset purchases in recent weeks to stop the US financial system from seizing up, but it has not yet directly helped large swaths of the real economy: companies, municipalities and other borrowers with less than perfect credit.
That is partly because America's central bank is not allowed to take much credit risk itself, and loans to lower-rated borrowers have a higher chance of losses. The risk is exacerbated by efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus which have brought economic activity to a screeching halt.
To alleviate that constraint, the US Treasury - whose job it is to manage the government's finances and help the Fed keep the economy steady - has taken on some of the risk that Fed loans will not be paid back.
It has contributed about $50 billion from a pool of money called the Exchange Stabilization Fund. That money will be used to absorb losses from Fed loans that go bad. Assuming only a fraction of loans will default, the Treasury contribution has allowed the Fed to lend much more without taking on additional risk.
On Friday, the Treasury got about $450 billion more from Congress as part of a $2.2 trillion US stimulus package, greatly increasing its ability to support the economy. Before the bill passed, the stabilization fund had about $93 billion in assets as of the end of February.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News on Sunday he believed the additional funds could help the Fed and Treasury provide about $4 trillion in   loans.    -Reuters


