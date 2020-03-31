Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020
Myanmar's overseas trade crosses $13b in H1 FY20

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020

YANGON, March 30: Myanmar's trade through sea route reached over 13.4 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of the present fiscal year 2019-2020 which started in October, according to figures released by the Commerce Ministry on Monday.
The country earned over 5.23 billion U.S. dollars from maritime export while its import shared over 8.25 billion U.S. dollars as of March 20 this fiscal year.
This fiscal year's sea trade hit a significant increase by over 2.27 billion U.S. dollars, compared to the same period of the last fiscal year 2018-2019, the ministry's figures said.
From Oct. 1, 2019 to March 20, 2020, the country's foreign trade totaled over 18.6 billion U.S. dollars with over 8.66 billion U.S. dollars' export and over 10 billion U.S. dollars' import.
About 80 percent of Myanmar's foreign trade is done through sea-borne trade and its border trade is being conducted with four neighboring countries: China, Thailand, India and Bangladesh.
Myanmar mainly exports agricultural products, animal products, marine products, minerals, forest products, manufacturing goods and others while capital goods, intermediate goods and consumer goods are imported to the country.     -Xinhua


