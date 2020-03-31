Customs houses to remain open amid COVID-19 holidays





The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Monday issued an order in this regard to conduct the operations of the all customs houses and customs stations in limited scale.

It is important to facilitate the realization of duty of imported necessary essential items, emergency medical and other services, their offloading as well as to support continuation of operations of export and EPZ.









The order mentioned that the import of necessary essential items, emergency medical and other services, raw materials of the industries as well as imports by the government, private and the autonomous bodies will enjoy this facility.

The government earlier declared a 10-day holiday from March 26 to April 4, 2020 in a bid to stop the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).



