Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:59 PM
Business

US-Bangla Airlines to give free PPE to medical college hospitals

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Desk

The country's leading private airline US-Bangla Airlines, will provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to doctors, nurses and other staffers of all public and private medical college hospitals free of cost until the coronavirus outbreak is over.
US-Bangla Airlines Managing Director Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun made the announcement in a press statement.
US-Bangla Airlines will receive the requisition from the medical college hospitals at hotline number: 01929417306 and will supply the items accordingly, said the statement
US-Bangla Airlines will sent PPEs to the respective hospitals as early as possible, said the release.


