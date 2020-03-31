Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:59 PM
Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance presents pre-budget tax proposals

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Correspondent

 

Anti Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) in a pre-budget memorandum      to the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has suggested raising tobacco tax and prices of tobacco products to face health challenges from tobacco products.   
It has presented the demands through e-mail on March 29 to avoid physical representation as per decision with NBR authorities requesting it to impose rigorous tax on tobacco products and increase their prices, said a press release.
The demands include introduce specific taxes and two-tier pricing system on cigarettes instead of four-tier and seriously implement these demands.
It said such measures will prevent 6 million premature deaths and collect additional Tk 10,000 crore in revenues. The money may be used for Coronavirus treatment purposes.
World Health Organization (WHO) has recently informed that human lungs are at greater risk of COVID-19 infections. In Bangladesh, 37.8 million adults use tobacco and 41 million fall victim from smoking.
This huge population -- victims of direct or indirect tobacco use, are currently at grave risk of severe coronavirus infection. The widespread availability has pushed this group to tragic level of vulnerability.
ATMA said for years, a flawed tax structure, particularly the 4-tier pricing system of cigarettes and the scope for buying tobacco products at very cheaper prices have barred all tobacco tax and price measures from having desired effect, rendering them virtually ineffective.
Some demands include bringing the number of price slabs down to two  from four:  A supplementary duty of 50 percent and 10-taka specific tax should be added in low-tier and 19-taka specific tax should be added in premium tier.
Elimination of price distinction between filter and non-filter bidis, Increase the price of smokeless tobacco (SLTs). Price per 10 gram jarda and gul should be BDT 40 and 23 respectively.
Besides this a supplementary duty of 45 percent to be applied in both cases. Specific tax of Tk 5.71 and 3.45 should be added for jarda and gul.
A 15 percent value-added tax to be applied for all tobacco products, the anti-tobacco alliance said.










