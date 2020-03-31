Banks operating limited branches amid COVID-19 closure





Banks kept between 20 to 25 per cent of their branches open with a thin presence of clients in some branches and a rush at some others during the limited banking hours between 10 am-12 pm.

During the general closure, Bangladesh Bank asked all banks to continue operations of some of their branches on a limited scale, taking into consideration the distances between the bank's branches.

Banking sources however said bank operations at majority of bank branches would remain suspended until April 4.

Bankers have however cautioned at keeping bank branches open saying it may create hindrance to implementing social isolation to contain the outbreak of coronavirus.

In city's Mirpur section-1, branches of 10 banks were found closed yesterday while branches of four others were functional at limited scale.

The branches of Pubali Bank, Jamuna Bank, Eastern Bank, United Commercial Bank, AB Bank, NCC Bank, Mercantile Bank, Social Islami Bank, BRAC Bank and Bank Asia were closed.

Security guards in front of a bank branc said that they were told the normal activities of the branches would resume from April 5.

Khoybor Ali, a customer of Pubali Bank, told The Daily Observer that he came to the bank for cash withdrawal.

'I have a cheque book but do not have any ATM card and that's why I came to the bank branch for cash withdrawal,' he said, adding that he was in dire need of cash.

Asked, Publi Bank managing director Md Abdul Halim Chowdhury told The Daily Observer on Monday, 'A total of 95 out of the 482 branches of the bank were open on the day.'

Besides, customers of Pubali Bank would be able to withdraw cash from the bank' ATMs along with the ATMs of any other bank, he said.

Speaking about the risk factor of keeping branches open, Halim said that the risk of exposure of employees was equal to exposure of the medical professionals. Customers were largely indifferent about the safety measures.

The branches of Dutch-Bangla Bank, Sonali Bank, Al-Arafah Islami Bank and Islami Bank were partially open. However, presence of customers in the banks' branches was few only.

Sonali Bank's Mirpur section-1 branch assistant general manager Ratan Chandra Roby said, 'Around 50 customers withdrew fund at the branch during the limited banking hours. 'On a normal day around 200 clients take cash from the branch,' he said.

Social Islami Bank, Janata Bank, United Commercial Bank, Jamuna Bank, Mercantile Bank and Bank Asia were open. On the other hand, branches of Dutch-Bangla Bank and The City Bank were closed.

The similar scenario was seen at Kawran Bazar and Motijheel areas in the capital which served several thousands in normal working day.

















