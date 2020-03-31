Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:59 PM
Amid Raging Coronavirus Pandemic

BB eases transaction rules for banks, clients, travelers

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken a number of steps to ease transactions among banks, clients and Bangladesh travels in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and the ongoing lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
BB, the central bank has relaxed regulations allowing banks to release foreign exchange within the permissible limit of travel and/or medical entitlement in their international cards.
Alternatively, the authorised dealer (AD) banks can remit fund to the designated accounts abroad by way of bank transfer or make it available to them through exchange houses on credit in the concerned Taka Accounts maintained under drawing arrangements, according to a notification issued by the BB late on Sunday.
"We've relaxed our regulations to provide foreign currency to Bangladesh nationals visiting abroad who are facing problems while returning home due to travel disruptions arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic," clarified a senior official of the BB. Such relaxation will be applicable till April 30, 2020.
In another move BB has permitted the clients to settle their interbank cross cheques to enable the government and businesses to provide emergency support to people during the ongoing countrywide closure, dubbed by media as lockdown.
The central bank earlier said the Bangladesh Automated Clearing House, a platform that is used to clear interbank cheques, would be closed during the 10-day general holidays announced by the government.
But the BB on Sunday revised its decision and instructed the banks to take required measures to settle the interbank cross cheques, so that the underprivileged people get their allowances under the social safety net programmes of the government due.
The initiative will help businesses in buying and selling essential commodities, emergency medicines and provide other services, which will ultimately help supply of commodities from one place to another in the country, BB officials said.
Meanwhile the BB resumed sale of US dollar to the banks to rein in the volatility in the foreign exchange market, caused by lower remittance inflow following the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
As part of the move, the BB sold $40 million to three commercial banks recently to settle their import payment obligations, particularly for liquefied natural gas (LNG), after more than one month's interval, according to officials. Such foreign currency support to banks may continue in line with market requirements, the central banker hinted. The country's foreign exchange market witnessed a reverse trend mainly due to lower inflow of remittance.


