BSMMU to start Covid-19 test soon

BSMMU, the country's lone medical university, is going to start testing COVID-19 soon at a laboratory being constructed on the first floor of Bangladesh Betar Bhaban in Shahbagh.

Construction work of the laboratory is progressing fast. BSMMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Kanak Kanti Barua visited the special laboratory at the Betar Bhaban and gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned, according to a press release issued on Monday.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) has also set up a "fever clinic" on the first floor of Betar Bhaban and doctors are now providing services to people suffering from fever, cold, and cough between 8.30am and 2pm from the clinic. Emergency services at the outdoors of the BSMMU will remain available from 8am to 2:30pm. BSMMU has also launched several helplines to provide services to patients.

Patients can now call and take services from different departments like medicine (01406426437, 01406426438), surgery (01406426439), ear, nose and throat (01406426440), gynecology (01406426442), pediatrics (01984519525, 01951820843) and disease of the chest (01406426441) between 8:30am and 2pm. -BSS