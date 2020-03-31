Delivery of containers slows down at Ctg Port





Talking to the Daily Observer, Omar Faruk, Secretary of Chattogram Port authority (CPA) said that over 40,000 TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) are now lying in the port yard.

He said, loading and unloading of containers have been running as usual in the port jetties. But delivery of containers has been hampered due to ongoing shut down in the country.

CPA Secretary said, a total of eleven container ships laden with nearly 7,000 TEUs of container in the CPA jetties.

Besides, Inland Container Depot (ICD) at Kamalapur asked the CPA to suspend freight train service for with imported goods-laden containers from Chattogram Port since Saturday.

Because the Kamalapur ICD authority could not store any more containers until importers remove some cargoes already stored there.

A total of five trains carried import-laden containers used to move to the Kamalapur ICD every day in order to make space at Chattogram Port but the importers did not receive them due to crisis of vehicles or other reasons, resulting in shortage of space at ICD.

Meanwhile, a total 4,700 TEU of containers were lying at Dhaka ICD, which has capacity to store a maximum 4000 TEUs.

If delivery from both the port and Dhaka ICD does not gear up in the coming days, the port may see container congestion, port users fear.

Meanwhile, the CPA management also feared that the Port yard might face a severe congestion of containers, if such a situation continues for a few days.









CPA Secretary said that the CPA storing capacity is nearly 50,000 TEUs of containers.





