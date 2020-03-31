Cricketer Liton Das’s wife sustain burn injury in stove fire

The newly-wedded wife of Bangladesh cricket star Liton Das sustained burn injuries in a fire caused by a stove fire in their house on March 27.

Liton Das married Devasri Biswas Sanchita at a Community Centre at Mirpur in the capital on July 28.

The accident took place when Sanchita tried to lit a gas stove with matchsticks for making tea. She disclosed this in a post on her Facebook page. In the post, Sanchita wrote that she sustained injuries on her right hand.

Sanchita is a student of the Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University.









