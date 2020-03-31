Media owners, editors demand bulk allocation to tide over hard times



A delegation, comprising media owners and editors led by the leaders of Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB),Editors Guild, Bangladesh, Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) and Editors Council, met Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud at the latter's house in the capital on Monday. photo : pid

At the same time, they have also urged to release the pending dues of media advertisement bills with different government offices and others as soon as possible, so that they can survive during the hard times of novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

They demanded this at a meeting with Information Minister Hasan Mahmud at the minister's official residence at Minto Road in the city.

The media owners and editors led by the leaders of Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), Editors Guild, Bangladesh, Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) and Editors Council took part in the meeting.

ATCO Senior Vice President Mozammel Babu and member Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also Chairman of DBC News and Editor of The Daily Observer, NOAB President AK Azad and member Matiur Rahman, Editors' Council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Naeem Nizam, among others, were present at the meeting while Information Ministry's Additional Secretary Jahanara Parveen also attended.

After the meeting, Mozammel Babu told journalists that the government has sought necessary support from the media owners and editors to prevent rumours and play positive roles to save the country's people from the deadly coronavirus.

The media industry has a huge amount of dues with the government. In the meeting, they have urged the government to pay the dues immediately, so that they can survive during the crisis period. At the same time, they have also proposed the government to give bulk allocation for the media industry as incentive like the other sectors, he added.

Editors' Council General Secretary Naeem Nizam said that they have assured the government to play positive roles during the worldwide crisis period.

After the meeting, Minister Hasan Mahmud said the government and media will work together to cope with the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "The government and media will work together to tackle the coronavirus crisis" he said, adding that at the same time, we have also discussed about the media's internal problems emerging from the current crisis.

Hasan, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, said various rumours are being disseminated in the country over the Covid-19, while some online news portals are creating panic among the people by releasing fake news.

Noting that the country's mainstream media are playing a vital role against rumours, he said, "The government is taking actions against the rumour mongers. We have sought cooperation from the mainstream media to this end."

"This time, people should not be panicked but they should be made aware (of coronavirus). Today, we discussed what the government should do at this moment. We have decided to work together," he added.









The Information Minister said various problems have been created in newspapers and television channels during the ongoing crisis period, while circulations of many newspapers drastically declined.

Newspaper workers and hawkers are now in trouble and the TV channels are also facing the same situation, he said, adding that they discussed these problems in today's meeting.



The owners of different print and electronic media of the country on Monday urged the government for bulk allocation as incentive for upcoming five uncertain months for the country's media industry.At the same time, they have also urged to release the pending dues of media advertisement bills with different government offices and others as soon as possible, so that they can survive during the hard times of novel Coronavirus outbreak in the country.They demanded this at a meeting with Information Minister Hasan Mahmud at the minister's official residence at Minto Road in the city.The media owners and editors led by the leaders of Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh (NOAB), Editors Guild, Bangladesh, Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO) and Editors Council took part in the meeting.ATCO Senior Vice President Mozammel Babu and member Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also Chairman of DBC News and Editor of The Daily Observer, NOAB President AK Azad and member Matiur Rahman, Editors' Council President Mahfuz Anam and General Secretary Naeem Nizam, among others, were present at the meeting while Information Ministry's Additional Secretary Jahanara Parveen also attended.After the meeting, Mozammel Babu told journalists that the government has sought necessary support from the media owners and editors to prevent rumours and play positive roles to save the country's people from the deadly coronavirus.The media industry has a huge amount of dues with the government. In the meeting, they have urged the government to pay the dues immediately, so that they can survive during the crisis period. At the same time, they have also proposed the government to give bulk allocation for the media industry as incentive like the other sectors, he added.Editors' Council General Secretary Naeem Nizam said that they have assured the government to play positive roles during the worldwide crisis period.After the meeting, Minister Hasan Mahmud said the government and media will work together to cope with the ongoing coronavirus crisis. "The government and media will work together to tackle the coronavirus crisis" he said, adding that at the same time, we have also discussed about the media's internal problems emerging from the current crisis.Hasan, also Awami League Joint General Secretary, said various rumours are being disseminated in the country over the Covid-19, while some online news portals are creating panic among the people by releasing fake news.Noting that the country's mainstream media are playing a vital role against rumours, he said, "The government is taking actions against the rumour mongers. We have sought cooperation from the mainstream media to this end.""This time, people should not be panicked but they should be made aware (of coronavirus). Today, we discussed what the government should do at this moment. We have decided to work together," he added.The Information Minister said various problems have been created in newspapers and television channels during the ongoing crisis period, while circulations of many newspapers drastically declined.Newspaper workers and hawkers are now in trouble and the TV channels are also facing the same situation, he said, adding that they discussed these problems in today's meeting.