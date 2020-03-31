Australia-returnee judges to join offices on Apr 5: Law Minister





"The judges will join their offices on April 5 when the courts will resume after the ongoing closure," the law minister said.

The law minister also said none of the lower court judges and staffers has been reported to be infected with the coronavirus till date. Necessary measures will be taken if any of them is infected with the coronavirus, he added.

Replying to a question, the minister said he also is doing well.









Law Secretary Md Golam Sarwar said the minister had earlier instructed the 30 lower court judges returning from Australia to remain in home quarantine for 15 days.

The judges left for Australia on February 29 and returned home on March 15, he said.



