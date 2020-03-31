Video
Tuesday, 31 March, 2020, 7:58 PM
Govt plans to bring back Bangladeshis stranded in India

Published : Tuesday, 31 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104
Diplomatic Correspondent

The government plans to arrange a chartered flight for Bangladeshi nationals who got stuck in a number of cities in India.
State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Alam has urged the Bangladesh citizens in India, who are yet to be registered, to get enlisted with Bangladesh High Commission including their names, locations, passport numbers, age and mobile phone numbers.
 "We're hearing that some Bangladesh citizens got stuck and they are facing problems to stay there," he said, adding that High Commission has already prepared a primary list.
Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi can be reached through 8595552494 while Mumbai Mission can be reached by 9833159930.
The state minister said it will be helpful for them to take next step if they get a complete list.
"Until we are able to bring you back to Bangladesh, we will try to make sure that local authorities take care of your demands," he said in a Facebook message.
Explaining the issue, a foreign ministry's official said the government is working to find ways for bringing back Bangladeshi nationals who got stuck in a number of cities in India. There are broadly three categories of Bangladesh nationals currently in India - who are willing to stay back but facing cash crisis, students and those who are released from hospitals after necessary treatment. "We are yet to determine the exact number and as of now it is less than 500," the official said. Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi is in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here to work out a proper plan as these Bangladesh citizens in India are not just from one city.
Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi will have a meeting to discuss ways how this issue can be addressed, said an official.
Shahriar said those who are willing to return will have to go for 14 days quarantine either at Ashkona Hajj Camp or hospitals. Meanwhile, there might an alternative arrangement for those who are in Kolkata, he said. India is currently going through a 21-day lockdown to contain  the spread of coronavirus.


